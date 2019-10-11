Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” on Friday stressed the importance of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressing the Ukraine issue involving him and his son, Hunter.

Schweizer said the former vice president needs to address his family’s dealings in Ukraine “front and center” rather than ignoring because polling indicates most people believe it needs further investigation.

“[Hunter Biden] has been radio silent, and I think if you look at the way the Bidens have handled this issue, it’s been to not answer any questions, which I think just raises further suspicions,” Schweizer told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “Hunter Biden is somewhere, allegedly in California hiding out, and Joe Biden won’t answer any questions on this. He gets angry.”

“I think at some point they’re going to have to address these issues front and center because as it stands right now, polls indicate that most people believe this needs further investigation and needs to be looked at,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent