Lawmakers are using the Washington Nationals’ playoff run to raise money for their campaigns, The Hill is reporting.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. who is up for re-election in 2024, is set to hold a fundraiser during the fourth game of the National League Championship Series between the Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Tickets are $2,000 to join him in a suite above third base, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill.

On the following night, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, who is facing re-election in 2020 is set for his own fundraiser at the game.

“We have a box so you can catch up with the senator and (chief of staff), Pat Souders while watching a heck of a game!” reads the invite.

And Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who is up for re-election next year, held a fundraiser Oct. 6 during the first round of the playoffs when the Nationals played the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sasse’s campaign asked for $1,500 from PACs and $1,000 in individual contributions, according to The Hill.