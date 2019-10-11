Longtime Fox News host Shepard Smith is leaving the network, saying he plans to “begin a new chapter.”

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave FOX News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said in a statement released by Fox.

“The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

Smith first joined Fox News in 1996 as one of its original hires, covering major breaking stories for the past two decades. He hosted “Shepard Smith Reporting” on weekdays on the network.

Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, said in a press released that Smith would step down as chief news anchor and managing editor of the network’s breaking news unit.

