(CNBC) Fox News chief news anchor Shepard Smith is leaving the conservative cable network after 23 years there, he announced Friday.

Smith’s appearance Friday on “Shepard Smith Reporting” was his last appearance on the network, according to Fox News. Smith is not leaving to take another job in journalism, he said during his final broadcast.

In addition to working as chief news anchor, Smith had been managing editor of the network’s breaking news unit. He had worked at Fox News since its launch.

