Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is stepping down at Fox News, the network announced Friday.

Friday’s edition of “Shepard Smith Reporting” will be the show’s last, the long-time anchor announced. The 55-year-old long-time anchor has repeatedly been criticized by President Donald Trump’s and the network’s conservative viewers.

“Shep is one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry,” Jay Wallace, President & Executive Editor of FOX News Media announced.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave FOX News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said. “The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor.”