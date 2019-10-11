Fox News chief news anchor Shepard Smith shocked viewers and co-workers at the end of his show Friday when he announced he was leaving after 23 years.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalist will thrive,” Smith said.

Smith was involved in a public spat in recent days with opinion host Tucker Carlson over comments made by Judge Andrew Napolitano on Smith’s program. Napolitano called President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a crime.

On Carlson’s program, former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova disagreed, and called Napolitano a “fool,” causing Smith to defend Napolitano, a longtime Fox News legal contributor.

Smith did not mention that incident in his sign-off Friday, saying only that it had been an honor to work for Fox News for 23 years and in journalism for 33 years total, noting “the opportunities afforded this guy from small-town Mississippi. Fox News has allowed me to travel the world gathering the facts of the day for you.

“Together with my colleagues we have written a first draft of history and endeavored to deliver it to you while speaking truth to power without fear or favor it in context and with perspective. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

Smith signed off with a simple, “I’m Shepard Smith. Fox News. Goodbye,” and waved as a wide shot of the studio was shown.

The news clearly caught co-workers at Fox by off-guard, as Neil Cavuto started the next show visibly shaken.

“Woah,” Cavuto opened his show. “I’m Neil Cavuto and like you have a little stunned and a little heartbroken. I don’t know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said, just a few days ago on this very network — decent human being, a heart as big as Texas. I didn’t say Texas at the time, just lower Manhattan. Wow. A better newsman you probably cannot find. Again, a bigger more emotionally connected to humankind, you cannot find. … I’m sorry if I’m a little shell-shocked here but I’m going to miss my buddy.”

As Cavuto closed his show, he called Smith a “second-to-none and a journalist who always tried to get the story right and hold truth to power.”

“There’s always the back and forth between those conservatives do get upset, liberals who want to know more,” Cavuto said. “We politicize everything. I can only talk from the human being perspective: Damn good one.”

Smith was one of the original employees of Fox News Channel when it was founded in 1996.

Fox News president Jay Wallace said a series of rotating anchors will fill the 3 p.m. ET slot until a new program is announced.