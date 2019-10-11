The Trump administration sought to block the congressional deposition Friday of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, leading House Democrats to issue a subpoena for her appearance — and ultimately compelling her to testify Friday, according to Democratic committee leaders.

Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled from Ukraine to Washington in May, arrived at the Capitol Friday morning and is testifying behind closed doors before members of the three House committees — Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs — leading the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE.

Her appearance came just three days after the White House counsel issued a letter warning House Democrats that the administration will not cooperate with requests for documents or witness testimony as part of the ongoing probe. The missive raised questions as to whether Yovanovitch had been cleared by the State Department to appear on Capitol Hill or if she’d defied the White House at risk of potential retribution.

Four hours into her testimony, it became clear it was the latter.

“Last night, the Committees learned that the State Department, at the direction of the White House, directed Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch not to appear for her voluntary interview today,” Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett Schiff‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Schiff should consider using RICO framework to organize impeachment Overnight Energy: Dems subpoena Perry in impeachment inquiry | EPA to overhaul rules on lead contamination tests | Commerce staff wrote statement rebuking weather service for contradicting Trump MORE (D-Calif.), Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsOversight panel to subpoena Trump officials next week over deportation deferrals House panel preparing to subpoena heads of two immigration agencies Overnight Energy: Dems subpoena Perry in impeachment inquiry | EPA to overhaul rules on lead contamination tests | Commerce staff wrote statement rebuking weather service for contradicting Trump MORE (D-Md.) and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelOvernight Energy: Dems subpoena Perry in impeachment inquiry | EPA to overhaul rules on lead contamination tests | Commerce staff wrote statement rebuking weather service for contradicting Trump House Democrats subpoena Rick Perry in impeachment inquiry Democrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement Friday afternoon.

“This is the latest example of the Administration’s efforts to conceal the facts from the American people and obstruct our lawful and constitutionally-authorized impeachment inquiry.”

In response, the committee heads issued a subpoena on Friday morning for her testimony, they said.

“This duly authorized subpoena is mandatory, and the illegitimate order from the Trump Administration not to cooperate has no force,” the Democrats said. “As is required of her, the Ambassador is now complying with the subpoena and answering questions from both Democratic and Republican Members and staff.”

Tuesday’s letter from the administration, penned by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, argued that the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is invalid because Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions On The Money: Trump to meet China’s vice premier during trade talks | Appeals court says Deutsche Bank doesn’t have Trump’s tax returns | House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey to retire MORE (D-Calif.) has declined to stage a vote of the full House to launch the process officially — a vote that has preceded the last two impeachment proceedings, into Presidents Nixon and Clinton.

The letter came just hours after the State Department blocked Tuesday’s scheduled testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and a major Trump donor, who had previously defended the president from whistleblower allegations that he had sought to leverage U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for political favors.

Some of Trump’s Republican allies on Capitol Hill were frustrated that Sondland’s testimony had been delayed. They’ve hoped the E.U. ambassador will be a counterweight to the damning whistleblower allegations against Trump.

Sondland’s lawyer said Friday that the testimony has been pushed to next Thursday.

Yovanovitch has been a more critical witness, if her opening statement is any indication. In those remarks, the former Ukraine ambassador accused leading members of Trump’s orbit — including the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPompeo adviser resigning: report ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Trump’s former Ukraine envoy was dismissed after she pushed Giuliani to go through official channels: report MORE — of conducting “a concerted campaign” against her.

She was removed, she added, based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

—Updated 3:04 p.m.