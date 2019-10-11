The competition has been stiff and there are still hours to go before close of business but I feel like this guy has already clinched the distinction of NBA China Cuck of the Week.

Congrats to the Warriors on their first title of 2019.

Also, I want to take this opportunity to thank Daryl Morey again for revealing how deeply unserious every woke dipsh*t in the league actually is about human rights and social justice.

Steve Kerr on if he’s ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China: “No. Nor has (America’s) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall.” pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019

Charles Cooke reframes the exchange: “Do you have views on mass concentration camps?” “No, but I’m pretty upset about the Bill of Rights.”

I’ve watched that clip three times and can only conclude that what we’re seeing is a Pavlovian response in action. The subject of injustice is raised and, like a well-trained dog salivating at the sound of a bell, this chump simply cannot help but think of gun violence and American abuses. A few days ago he pleaded ignorance when asked about China — he doesn’t know the history, it’d be unfair to comment without being fully informed, etc. But the media kept ringing the bell by asking him about human rights. He was destined to start drooling on himself eventually.

The best part — besides the classic whataboutist line, “none of us are perfect” — is Kerr noting that Chinese fans and media have never pressed him about injustice in the United States. Any theories about why that might be? Why wouldn’t inhabitants of a totalitarian state, which is right now carrying out a program of mass internment, be eager to start visiting westerners chattering about human rights?

You know who he sounds like here? Our “America First” president, who made a similar point in defense of his wish for warmer relations with Russia in 2015. “He’s running his country and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country,” Trump said of Putin in an interview with then-friend Joe Scarborough, adding, “I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe.” Kerr should try that in his next interview. “At least Xi Jinping’s a leader.”

I think this makes Trump officially “woke” now. He long ago reached the fourth stage of NBA-style social consciousness that’s now been attained by Kerr: Woke; extremely woke; ludicrously woke; whataboutist apologetics for foreign fascism.

With the PR disasters now coming daily, the NBA is officially done talking about all this:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said Friday it had cancelled all remaining press events for its current China tour, citing the “complicated and unprecedented” controversy over Hong Kong protests and free speech… “We have decided not to hold media availability for our teams for the remainder of our trip in China,” the NBA said in a statement. “They have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time.”

It’d be unfair to ask players to answer difficult and complicated questions like, “Are concentration camps bad?”

But don’t worry, there are still plenty of opportunities for the NBA to kiss Chinese ass. Russell Westbrook is reportedly being hailed as a hero in China today for showing up to a press conference in Japan dressed in a traditional Chinese coat. Maybe if the Rockets can convince James Harden to start wearing a Mao suit this flap with Morey will blow over.

By the way, you’ll be pleased to know that the NBA is perfectly capable of taking a moral stand on foreign affairs when the spirit moves them. In lieu of an exit question, try to guess which country has offended the Portland Trail Blazers’ strong sense of social justice. Right.