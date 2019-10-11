To avoid descending down the slippery slope from trash talker into bully, those considering introducing some competitive repartee to their day would be better off talking themselves up, rather than talking others down. McDermott also stresses the importance of keeping it playful, and generating a rapport with the person you’d like to begin a verbal battle with beforehand; throwing around insults at random certainly isn’t going to make you any friends, and it might even get you fired.

Yip suggests avoiding trash talk among your fellow colleagues altogether – and instead using it to generate a rivalry between your organisation and an outside organisation. “I would say generally there are more negative consequences to trash talk among employees, because there’s a cooperative element to the workplace, where people are interdependent and need to work together on projects,” he says. While one of his studies found that trash talk can make people more motivated in competitive situations, it also showed that people won’t put as much effort into a group project if their colleagues are being uncivil.

Anecdotally at least, most people seem to know this rule intuitively already, since it’s much more common to find trash talk between “tribes” of people, such as companies, football teams and university colleges, than it is among individuals. “If you have employees at Google and you want to motivate them, you could try to trash-talking Amazon or Apple, and that may promote some of the beneficial effects,” says Yip.

So there you have it. If it’s deployed carefully, trash talk can give you the upper hand in certain situations. But you have to know the rules, or you may end up in court, rather than sitting in a bigger office. In the infamous words of the trash talk king himself, Muhammad Ali, do say: “I am the king of the world” Don’t say: “’I’ll beat him so bad, he’ll need a shoehorn to put his hat on!”.