AN Iranian oil tanker was today hit by “two rockets” in a suspected “terrorist act”, according to reports.

The huge blast was on board a vessel belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company 60 miles from the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – the ship was reported to have been struck 60 miles awayCredit: Alamy

Unverified reports suggest “heavy damages” were caused to the ship and crude oil is currently spilling into the Red Sea.

According to local media, unnamed experts believe it could be the result of a terrorist attack.

Fars news agency said: “Technical experts believe the incident may be due to terrorist activity.”

The state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said that the damaged ship was struck by two rockets in a “terrorist act”.

Iranian state TV has also reported that “two missiles” hit the vessel.

The explosion comes after the US alleged Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran. All crew members of the Iranian oil vessel on fire after an explosion are safe and the situation of the tanker is stable, Iran’s Nour news agency reported on Friday. 6 “None of the crew members were injured at the explosion… the situation is under control,” the news agency, close to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported. The stricken vessel is believed to be the Sabiti, according to a NIOC statement. Persian language news network Iran International tweeted that Iran’s National Petroleum Company said that there were two explosions on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, which was “probably blasted by rocket fire near the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah”. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said it was aware of reports about the tanker blast but has no further information so far, a spokesman told Reuters. It comes after American alleged that Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz – which Tehran denies. CNBC reports that today’s explosion could further stoke tensions between the US and Iran. Timeline of attacks heightening Gulf tensions since May 2019 Here’s what’s happened in the Gulf region since May: May 12 – Four ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, are attacked in the Gulf just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route. American officials pin the blame on Iran, a charge Tehran denies. May 14 – Saudi Arabia said armed Houthi drones struck two oil pumping stations in the kingdom, causing a fire which was contained. May 21 – A Houthi drone struck an arms depot in Saudi Arabia’s Najran airport near the Yemeni border, causing a fire. June 12 – Houthis drones struck Abha civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding 26 people. June 13 – Two tankers are attacked south of Hormuz. Washington again blames Iran and Tehran denies any role. June 19 – The Houthis launched a projectile on June 19 targeting a power transformer station near a desalination plant in Shuqaiq in southern Saudi Arabia. June 20 – Iran shot down an unmanned US surveillance drone. June 23 – The Saudi-led military coalition said the Houthis launched an attack on Abha airport, killing one person and wounding 21 others. July 4 – British Royal Marines seized Iranian supertanker Grace 1 near Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on Syria. July 10 – British warship HMS Montrose on July 10 issued verbal warnings and aimed guns at boats believed to belong to Iranian Revolutionary Guards which approached BP (BP.L) oil tanker British Heritage at the northern entrance of Hormuz. July 18 – The US said USS Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the US Navy ship. July 19 – Iran seized British-operated oil tankers Stena Impero and Mesdar, the latter released after receiving a warning from Iranian authorities. Aug. 15 – Gibraltar freed the Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1. Sept. 14 – The Houthis claim responsibility for Sept 14 drone attacks on Saudi Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais. It comes as tensions in the Persian Gulf between the United States and Iran are threatening to reach boiling point. In June, the US claimed Iran was behind the “torpedo attack” on an American-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Both the Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous – which was reportedly bombed – burst into flames and were forced to evacuate in the troubled region. However, a senior Iranian official told the BBC: “Iran has no connection with the incident.” And the hardline Islamic nation also described claims it was to blame as “Iranophobic.” 6 A huge fire raged on board the Front Altair after it was reportedly hit by a torpedo in the Gulf of Oman in June 6 Huge plumes of thick black smoke billow from the massive tanker in the Gulf of Oman following a suspected torpedo attack in JuneCredit: AP:Associated Press 6 One of the tankers on fire in the Gulf of Oman following the suspected torpedo attack in JuneCredit: AFP or licensors 6 All the crew members of Front Altair were rescued, a senior company official said at the time of the explosion

