President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE’s troubles are deepening, according to several recent opinion polls that show rising public support for impeachment.

Those polls include one released Wednesday from Fox News that sent shockwaves through Washington. It indicated 51 percent of voters support impeaching Trump and removing him from office.

Trump pushed back at that poll vigorously on Thursday, as did his campaign. But the broader fear among Trump loyalists is that Republican elected officials will begin to follow the trends in public opinion — and peel away from the president.

It’s a legitimate worry, according to some moderate Republicans.

Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloAnxious GOP treads carefully with Trump defense The Memo: Trump’s rage may backfire on impeachment Ex-GOP lawmaker: Party ‘must condemn’ Trump for asking foreign countries to investigate Bidens MORE (R-Fla.), who served two terms in Congress before being defeated last November, told The Hill, “Republicans are coming to the realization that this is different than the Mueller probe. This is a lot more radioactive. They are coming to terms with the fact that there is real political risk here for members in swing states and swing districts.”

Dissenting voices have been heard within the GOP since details first emerged of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump pressed him to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE and his son Hunter.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney brushes off Trump criticism: ‘I don’t follow the president on Twitter’ Overnight Defense: Turkey launches offensive against Syrian Kurds | Trump set for clash with Congress over Kurds | Senators unveil Turkey sanctions bill | Trump says Kurds ‘didn’t help us’ in Normandy | Defense official arrested for leaking to journalists Congress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds MORE (R-Utah) has been the most prominent critic since then — and has incurred the wrath of the president. Trump has called Romney “pompous” and “a fool” on Twitter.

But the White House has also come in for criticism, even in Republican ranks, for being slow to settle on a single line of attack after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions On The Money: Trump to meet China’s vice premier during trade talks | Appeals court says Deutsche Bank doesn’t have Trump’s tax returns | House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey to retire MORE (D-Calif.) announced her backing for the impeachment push on Sep. 24.

The administration has sought to patch that vulnerability in recent days, assailing the effort as partisan and an attempt to undo the 2016 presidential election. Those were among the points raised in an open letter to top Democrats from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone that was released on Tuesday.

But the damage has already been done, according to the polls.

An NPR/Marist poll released Thursday indicated that 52 percent of Americans back the impeachment inquiry, with 43 percent opposed. Independent voters had flipped within a few weeks from majority opposition to such an inquiry (50 percent to 44 percent) to majority support (54 percent to 41 percent.)

Several other recent polls, from Ipsos, YouGov and Quinnipiac University, have shown rising support for impeachment. The Quinnipiac poll showed an outright majority (53 percent to 43 percent) supporting the inquiry, and a sizable minority (45 percent) wanting Trump removed from office outright.

The Fox News poll released Wednesday found that 51 percent favored Trump’s removal from office, a position shared by 57 percent of female voters, 50 percent of white female voters, 39 percent of independent voters and even 12 percent of self-described “Trump voters.”

The following morning, the president complained on Twitter that he had “NEVER had a good @FoxNews poll” and asserted “whoever their Pollster is, they suck.” He followed up by contending that Fox “doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be.”

A Trump campaign official also hit the poll, saying: “It’s not hard to get 51 percent in favor of impeachment when nearly half of those polled were Democrats. The media should put this poll where it belongs — in the garbage.”

But those statements also reveal the degree of concern around the president. Underpinning the anxiety is the sense that the Republican Party has stood by Trump so far only because it has been politically expedient to do so. If that changes, so too could party loyalty.

“We often think of our legislative elected officials as ‘leaders.’ They are not leaders. They are followers,” said Rick Tyler, who served as communications director for a Trump rival, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz join colleagues blasting NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China GOP requests update on criminal referrals prompted by 2018 Kavanaugh probe MORE (R-Texas), in the 2016 GOP primaries. “They will follow their constituents, they will follow their voters.”

Rick Wilson, a GOP strategist and strong critic of Trump, argued that the current furor over Ukraine is different from what has gone before.

Wilson said the polls had shifted because “Trump is indicting himself in these matters. He is saying the quiet part out loud, he is out there freely admitting what he did — ‘I called foreign governments to influence an American election.’”

But while Wilson insisted that there was growing dismay in Republican ranks, he acknowledged there would likely not be a wholesale GOP desertion of Trump anytime soon.

Elected officials, he said, “still have to live in fear that Donald Trump is going to tweet mean things about them or say, ‘We should primary so-and-so. That is a fear that they can’t shake quite yet.”

Others, more supportive of Trump, asserted that such a breaking point is unlikely to ever come.

“Absolutely not,” said GOP strategist Ford O’Connell, arguing that Republicans who abandoned Trump would doom themselves to defeat. “Running from him is a fool’s errand. Everything runs through Trump, so running from him is not a smart idea.”

But others wonder how tenable it is for the GOP to sing from a pro-Trump song sheet if damaging revelations continue to emerge.

Fresh controversy was stirred Thursday after news broke that two associates of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPompeo adviser resigning: report ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Trump’s former Ukraine envoy was dismissed after she pushed Giuliani to go through official channels: report MORE, had been arrested at Dulles International Airport near Washington and charged with violating campaign finance laws.

No one knows what could be around the corner, and that makes Republicans nervous — even as they also think Democrats could overreach in their pursuit of Trump.

Asked if he would vote to impeach Trump if he were still in Congress, Curbelo told The Hill: “I would certainly be supporting the inquiry. I think it is important to see [the outcome of] the inquiry before reaching a decision on articles of impeachment — and I think that applies to Democrats as well.”

