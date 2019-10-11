“Thursday Night Football” got some solid ratings when the New England Patriots beat the New York Giants 35-14.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday morning, the game got roughly 12 million viewers on Fox, which was about what the game last week received. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The number might go up after adjustments are made.

Another week goes by and it’s another week of the NFL putting up huge TV ratings. If you’re an NFL executive or somebody running one of these TV networks, you have to be absolutely pumped with these numbers.

At this point, you’d be foolish to pretend that the NFL isn’t all the way back. It obviously has bounced back from the Kaepernick fiasco in a big way.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt when you have two historic franchises playing against each other. The Patriots and Giants are two of the most recognizable brands in all of football.

When the two teams step on the field together, it’s going to draw eyeballs. That’s just a fact.

I might not like Roger Goodell very much, but he’s done a phenomenal job of turning the ship around when it comes to TV ratings.

My guess is that we can expect to see similar numbers down the stretch.