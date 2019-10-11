President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE told a campaign rally in Louisiana Friday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions On The Money: Trump to meet China’s vice premier during trade talks | Appeals court says Deutsche Bank doesn’t have Trump’s tax returns | House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey to retire MORE “hates the United States of America” because of her impeachment inquiry against him.

“I used to think she loved the country. She hates the country,” Trump told a crowd in Lake Charles. “Because she wouldn’t be doing this to the country if she didn’t. She hates the country. Nancy Pelosi hates the United States of America. Because she wouldn’t be doing this.

“I’m telling you, foreign people looking at us — they honestly think we’re nuts,” he added.

Trump continued to mock Pelosi, prompting cheering and applause from the audience.

President Trump rails against Speaker Pelosi: “I used to think she loved the country — she hates the country … Nancy Pelosi hates the United States of America because she wouldn’t be doing this.” pic.twitter.com/R7meOSQhCb — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2019

Trump said Pelosi was “angry as hell” when Trump released a copy of a transcript of his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he reportedly urged Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE, that has since become the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against him.

Trump, who has insisted his call was “perfect,” said during the rally, repeatedly referred to Pelosi as “Nervous Nancy” and said she was “stuck” after she read the readout.

“She said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s not what I was told,’” Trump said. “But she was stuck.”