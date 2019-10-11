The Trump campaign played “Purple Rain” by Prince at President Donald Trump’s rally Thursday night in Minneapolis after agreeing last year to never again use the late singer’s music.

Officials with Prince’s estate took to Twitter late Thursday to remind the Trump campaign of its agreement, including a copy of the campaign’s Oct. 15, 2018, letter in its post.

“Without admitting liability and to avoid any further dispute, we write to confirm that the campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward,” Megan Newton of the Jones Day law firm said in the Trump letter.

“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the estate said in its Thursday tweet.

In addition, Aaron Rupar, a writer with Vox.com posted a tweet of “Purple Rain” song being played before the rally at the Target Center.

Prince, who died in 2016 at age 57, was a Minneapolis native who performed for former President Barack Obama and supported the Black Lives Matter at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Last year’s Trump letter came after Jeremiah Freed, a longtime Prince associate, tweeted the estate had not given the campaign permission to use the late artist’s music after “Purple Rain” was played at a rally in Mississippi, StarTribune.com reports.

Freed’s tweet was reposted by Prince’s brother, Omarr Baker.

Other artists — the Rolling Stones, Adele, Elton John, R.E.M, Queen, the estate of opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti, among them — have issued similar objections to their songs or performances being played at Trump rallies or by the campaign.