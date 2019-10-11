President Trump’s re-election campaign rolled out “Where’s Hunter?” T-shirts after the president slammed Joe Biden and his son at the Minneapolis, Minnesota, rally Thursday evening, ultimately asking the crowd, “Where’s Hunter?”

Trump laid into Biden and his son Hunter throughout his rally on Thursday, specifically for Biden’s questionable business dealings in China and Ukraine. Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings – a natural gas company that his son sat on the board of, taking in tens of thousands of dollars a month despite a lack of qualifications for the position – has been under the spotlight in recent weeks.

“Joe’s son Hunter got thrown out of the Navy and then he became a genius on Wall Street in about two days,” Trump told the crowd. “Whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he?”

“Where’s Hunter?” he asked.

“Hey fellas, I have an idea for a new T-shirt,” Trump added. “Let’s do another T-shirt: ‘Where’s Hunter?’”

That night, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale unveiled the shirt.

“Get your Where’s Hunter t-shirt NOW! Made in USA (not Ukraine or China),” he wrote. “No Prior Experience Required”:

Get your Where’s Hunter t-shirt NOW! ✅Made in USA (not Ukraine or China) ✅No Prior Experience Requiredhttps://t.co/irOXuXn8nt — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 11, 2019

Trump also took aim at the Bidens’ ties to China and once again asked, “Where’s Hunter?”

“And then they go to China … and Hunter, who’s not too smart … he goes in, he has a meeting and walks out with $1.5 billion, billion with a B, $1.5 billion,” Trump said.

“Now think of it, where’s Hunter?” he asked.

“Hunter, you know nothing about energy, you know nothing about China, you know nothing about anything really. Hunter, you’re a loser,” Trump said. “Why did you get $1.5 billion, Hunter?”

The Biden campaign has been testy over the media coverage of his involvement in China and Ukraine, sending a blistering letter to New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet for running an op-ed by author and Breitbart senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield accused the Times of spreading “a baseless conspiracy theory advanced by Rudy Giuliani” and “relegated to the likes of Breitbart, Russia propaganda, and another conspiracy theorist, regular Hannity guest John Solomon.”

“This leaves us with a critical question: are you truly blind to what you got wrong in 2016, or are you deliberately continuing policies that distort reality for the sake of controversy and the clicks that accompany it?” she asked, demanding a public response.

A Times spokesperson responded to the scathing letter, assuring the Biden campaign that it will “continue to cover Joe Biden with the same tough and fair standards we apply to every candidate in the race.”

The Biden campaign warned Democrat rivals to refrain from repeating the “discredited lies” ahead of next week’s presidential debate.