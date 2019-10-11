President Donald Trump on Friday said that trade negotiations with China are going well, adding that he hopes to avoid “the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process.”

“Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!”

Representatives for the U.S. and China were reportedly close to reaching a trade deal when the second day of discussions began on Friday, with CNBC claiming that the agreement may include partial deals on currency and agriculture buying, and could result in the upcoming tariff hike being delayed. Trump is set to meet with Chinese vice premier Liu He in the Oval Office Friday afternoon.

“One of the great things about the China Deal is the fact that, for various reasons, we do not have to go through the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process,” Trump added. “When the deal is fully negotiated, I sign it myself on behalf of our Country. Fast and Clean!”

China Daily, an English-language newspaper owned by the Communist Party of China, released an editorial on Friday saying, “A partial deal is a more feasible objective.

“Not only would it be of tangible benefit by breaking the impasse, but it would also create badly needed breathing space for both sides to reflect on the bigger picture.”