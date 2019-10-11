https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/11/trump-scalise-llws-air-force-one/

President Donald Trump gave a Little League baseball team the ride of their lives Friday when he invited them to fly back home to Louisiana with him aboard Air Force One.

Trump initially met with the team at the White House and congratulated them for their championship on Twitter, saying “Congratulations to Louisiana’s champions. See you at the White House!

US President Donald Trump greets members of the Little League World Championship baseball team, the Eastbank All Stars of Louisiana before boarding Air Force One

US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One with members of the Little League World Championship baseball team, the Eastbank All Stars of Louisiana, prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews

US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One with members of the Little League World Championship baseball team.

Following the Eastbank All-Stars visit to the White House, they were informed that they would be traveling home in style.

“The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse! What an amazing day! I’m so proud of this team!” Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise tweeted.

WATCH:

Trump is traveling to Lake Charles, Louisiana, in order to rally support for two Republican gubernatorial candidates, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

“I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates and force a run off with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment!” the president tweeted.

