President Donald Trump gave a Little League baseball team the ride of their lives Friday when he invited them to fly back home to Louisiana with him aboard Air Force One.

Trump initially met with the team at the White House and congratulated them for their championship on Twitter, saying “Congratulations to Louisiana’s champions. See you at the White House!

Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Following the Eastbank All-Stars visit to the White House, they were informed that they would be traveling home in style.

The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse! What an amazing day! I’m so proud of this team! ⚾️???? pic.twitter.com/k27et9lBCR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 11, 2019

“The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse! What an amazing day! I’m so proud of this team!” Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise tweeted.

Yup, that is the East Bank Little League World Champion team hitching a ride with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump on Air Force One! >> https://t.co/DnbmIAGGJd pic.twitter.com/LSh0YMWvk8 — wdsu (@wdsu) October 11, 2019

Trump is traveling to Lake Charles, Louisiana, in order to rally support for two Republican gubernatorial candidates, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates and force a run off with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

“I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates and force a run off with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment!” the president tweeted.

