President Trump held a rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Friday to stump for Republicans ahead of the state’s gubernatorial election.

Trump remarked on the state of the 2020 presidential race, declaring that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “lost his chance.”

“John Bel Edwards was a superdelegate for Crooked Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “And he supported–” Trump began, before mentioning Sanders, who underwent a heart procedure after suffering a heart attack last week.

“By the way, looks like Bernie lost his chance,” Trump said. “Bernie was hitting a baseball today to show how strong he was. There just wasn’t a lot of bat head speed.”

Trump was referencing the video the socialist senator and presidential hopeful posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Playoff baseball comes to our backyard,” Sanders wrote alongside the video featuring himself swinging a bat:

Playoff baseball comes to our backyard. pic.twitter.com/mKVxw7FPbI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 10, 2019

Trump did, however, wish Sanders well.

“Bernie get better fast. But Bernie– get better fast,” Trump said, remarking that it was “the only time I’ve ever said anything good about him.”

“But boy did they take advantage of him four years ago, and he let them do it,” Trump continued. “You can’t do that. You can’t let people take advantage. He figured ‘I’ll wait four years.’ That’s a little bit tough.”

Trump predicted that when Sanders – who has fallen to a distant third in recent national polls – inevitably drops out, supporters will flock to Warren, and that will “unfortunately be the end of Sleepy Joe.”

“But it looks like when Bernie gets out – which seems inevitable – when Bernie gets out, it looks like those will go to your radical leftist Elizabeth Warren,” Trump said, sparking boos.

“And that will, unfortunately, be the end of Sleepy Joe,” Trump continued, adding that he would “most like” to run against him, quickly noting that he does not really have a strong preference.

“Whoever it is, just get them out there,” Trump added. “Let’s get this thing going.”