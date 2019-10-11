President Donald Trump on Friday declared during his Lake Charles, Louisiana, re-election rally that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “hates the United States of America.”

“Nervous Nancy, I used to think she loved the country,” President Trump began. “She hates the country, she wouldn’t be doing this to the country if she did,” the president continued, in reference to her support for an impeachment inquiry.

“Nancy Pelosi hates the country, hates the United States of America,” he added.

Pelosi recently unveiled an impeachment inquiry against President Trump after a partisan CIA officer filed a so-called “whistleblower” complaint alleging that the president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into allegations of international corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

In recent days, the so-called “whistleblower” was outed as a registered Democrat, who worked with Biden during the Obama administration. Both President Trump and Zelensky have denied any pressure was applied to probe into the Bidens and the White House released a transcript of the world leaders’ July 25th call to illustrate no wrongdoing occurred.

“There was no blackmail,” the president of Ukraine told reporters when asked about the call this week. “We are not servants. We are an independent country.”