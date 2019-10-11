(Washington Examiner) President Trump renewed his attacks against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally in her home state of Minnesota.

Trump, who spoke at the Target Center on Thursday night, has previously feuded with the freshman lawmaker, and the tension reached new heights last summer when he suggested she and three other liberal representatives go back to their home country.

You know, I know you people,” the president began. “I know you people. I know the people of Minnesota. I want to tell you — and I also at the same time, it’s both a question and a statement, how the hell did that ever happen? How did it happen? How does it happen? Congresswoman Omar is an America-hating socialist. She minimized the Sept. 11 attack on our homeland.”

Read the full story ›