President Donald Trump reacted to the news that Shepard Smith is leaving Fox News on Friday, stating that it was probably because the longtime host’s ratings were too low.

Trump learned about Smith’s departure from a reporter during his departure from the White House on the South Lawn. Smith announced that he is leaving during the Friday episode of his news program. (RELATED: Here’s What Shepard Smith Told Viewers During His Final Moment On Fox News)

“Is he leaving?” Trump asked incredulously. “Aw, that’s a shame … wait, did I hear that Shep Smith is leaving?”

WATCH:

Watch President Trump’s reaction to Shepard Smith leaving Fox News: “It was probably because of bad ratings.” pic.twitter.com/NvT056IVj3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2019

The president later speculated that Smith, who has worked for Fox News since its inception and lead its breaking news team, might be leaving the network because his show has some of the lowest ratings on the network.

“Is her leaving because of bad ratings? Tell me, I don’t know,” he said. “If he’s leaving, I assume he’s leaving because he had bad ratings.”

“Why is Shepard Smith leaving? Well, I wish him well. I wish Shepard Smith well.”

Trump has previously criticized Smith’s coverage of his administration, which has gotten increasingly combatant over the past several months.