President Donald Trump ripped into the legal system for allowing Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev “to still be around after all of these years.”

Trump’s comments came in a tweet on Friday.

He wrote: “What a disgraceful legal system for this guy to still be around after all of these years. A vicious killer who destroyed so many great people & families!”

The presidential tweet came in response to a tweet from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who had linked to a Boston Globe story detailing how lawyers for Tsarnaev now say his fair trial rights were violated.

The lawyers, in a new court filing, say Tsarnaev’s death sentence must be overturned and are asking an appeals court for a new trial, according to the Globe.

Tsarnaev and his brother set off pressure cooker bombs at the Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three people.

His brother was later shot to death by police.