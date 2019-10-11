Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kevin McAleenan will be leaving his position as the head of the agency, President Trump announced Friday evening.

In a series of posts, Trump announced that he would be replacing McAleenan next week after the former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner had served as head of DHS since April.

Trump wrote:

Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector….

“Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done,” Trump continued. “I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates!”

….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

McAleenan posted that he would “work with the White House and DHS leadership teams on a smooth transition” as he exits DHS:

I want to thank the President for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. With his support, over the last 6 months, we have made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year… pic.twitter.com/A4rTcZgJKF — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) October 12, 2019

As Breitbart News has chronicled for months, McAleenan had defied the Trump administration on multiple fronts, including most recently providing an interview to the Washington Post in which he attacked Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy at the southern border and said he refused to call border crossers “illegal aliens.”

For the structure at DHS, Breitbart News exclusively reported accounts in which administration sources said McAleenan had implemented a personnel agenda that sought to protect the bureaucratic allies of former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

In a New York Times report last month, McAleenan was accused of telling federal immigration officials to ignore Trump’s orders at the U.S.-Mexico border.

McAleenan, in June, was accused of having leaked raids scheduled by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in order to sabotage and stop the plan. The ICE raids would have arrested hundreds of illegal aliens who had already been ordered deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.