Front and center on this week’s episode of Unfit to Print: CNN’s LGBTQ town hall with the 2020 Democratic primary candidates.

In addition to the usual “yes” non-answers from the candidates, the town hall featured multiple transgender activists crashing the event and stealing the microphone. The outbursts echoed a familiar sentiment making the rounds through left-wing echo chambers – namely that black transwomen can be killed with impunity, a statement which obviously isn’t true.

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

We’ve also got former Vice President Joe Biden using the media as a shield throughout the entire Ukraine scandal.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Thanks for watching and make sure you check out previous episodes:

Unfit To Print Episode 27: Chris Cuomo Gets Blasted By CNN Guest Over Adam Schiff’s Lies

Unfit To Print Episode 26: Dems’ Impeachment Hysteria Backfires On Biden

Unfit To Print Episode 25: The Complete Breakdown Of NYT’s Screw Ups On The Kavanaugh Smear

Unfit To Print Episode 24: CNN Played Politics On 9/11

Unfit To Print Episode 23: CNN Posts Abysmal Ratings For 7-Hour Climate Town Hall