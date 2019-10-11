Five Isis militants have broken out of a prison in northern Syria after Turkish shelling nearby, a spokesman in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has said.

The detainees escaped from a prison in Qamishli city, Marvan Qamishlo said.

Meanwhile, women affiliated with Isis attacked security offices with sticks and stones during unrest at a camp in the region where Turkey has launched attacks.

The unrest at al-Hol camp started in the foreigners’ section and involved more people than previous incidents at the camp, Mr Qamishlo said.

“The [Isis] women rose against the internal security forces at al-Hol, they set ablaze tents and attacked the administrative and security offices there with stones and sticks,” he added said.

1/25 Turkish soldiers with armored vehicles EPA 2/25 A woman flees with her children during Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain AFP/Getty 3/25 AFP/Getty 4/25 The first group of Turkish infantry prepare to enter Syria on the border Getty 5/25 Civilians flee AFP/Getty 6/25 Smoke billows from targets inside Syria AP 7/25 Turkish armoured vehicles enter Syria in Akcakale Getty 8/25 Civilians leave as smoke rises from Ras al-Ain AFP/Getty 9/25 A multi-rocket launcher fires in an unknown location Turkish Defence Ministry via Reuters 10/25 People wave as Turkish soldiers prepare to cross the border Getty 11/25 Girls stand together in Ras al Ain town Reuters 12/25 A woman walks as smoke billows following Turkish bombardment in Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain AFP/Getty 13/25 A Turkish army's tank drives down from a truck towards the border with Syria AFP/Getty 14/25 Turkish jet taxis on tarmac after returning to a military base in southeast Diyarbakir Reuters 15/25 A Turkish armored vehicle drives down a road during a military operation in Kurdish areas of northern Syria EPA 16/25 People sit on belongings at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town Reuters 17/25 Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters enter Tel Abyad AFP/Getty 18/25 Civilians flee AFP/Getty 19/25 People flee Tal Abyad North Press Agency/Reuters TV 20/25 People wave as Turkish soldiers prepare to cross the border into Syria Getty 21/25 Civilians flee with their belongings AFP/Getty 22/25 AFP/Getty 23/25 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, left, as they watch the operation by Turkish forces in Kurdish areas EPA 24/25 Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad AFP/Getty 25/25 Turkey-backed members of Syrian National Army prepare for moving to Turkey with heavy armed vehicles EPA

A video of the disturbance, distributed by the SDF and shot from a distance, showed around 20 fully covered women running in open space with several men appearing to pursue them.

It came as Isis claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack in Qwamishli that killed three people.

On Thursday, a Kurdish official warned that Isis detainees could break out of detention as Kurdish-led security forces confront the Turkish offensive and their ability to guard detainees is weakened.

Turkish forces have pushed deeper into Syria on the third day after Ankara launched a cross-border offensive against Kurdish fighters.

Thousands of civilians have fled the violence as international criticism of the incursion intensified.

At least nine civilians are reported to have been killed in Turkey and several more in Syria since the beginning of the operation and the UN estimated at least 100,000 people have been displaced.