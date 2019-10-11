On Friday’s episode of “The Steve Deace Show,” Deace presented this week’s edition of “Democrats Say.” Today’s installment had a recurring “transgender” theme. Those who made the cut this week: Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Kamala Harris; The NBA,; Cory Booker; several CNN personalities; and more.
All Rise…
Watch the video below for more details.
Use code DEACE to sacve $10 on one year of BlazeTV.
Want more from Steve Deace?
To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.