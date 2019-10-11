Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren claimed on Thursday night that criminals who are locked up in prison are “entitled” to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery while they are in prison.

Warren made the remark when she was asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo about her previous stance that it was wrong for American taxpayers to have to pay for transgender inmates to get gender reassignment surgery.

“Do you regret that?” Cuomo asked.

“Yup,” Warren responded. “It was a bad answer [at the time]. I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need and that includes people who are transgender who, um, it is time for them to have [transgender] surgery. I just think that’s important.”

Warren’s policy proposal comes on the heels of her releasing her “Plan For LGBTQ+ Rights And Equality” on Thursday.

In her plan, Warren wrote: “I will direct the Bureau of Prisons to end the Trump Administration’s dangerous policy of imprisoning transgender people in facilities based on their sex assigned at birth.”

Warren also indicated that she is open to the idea of legalizing prostitution, writing: “I am also open to decriminalizing sex work. Sex workers, like all workers, deserve autonomy and are particularly vulnerable to physical and financial abuse and hardship.”

Warren’s plan also appears to favor decriminalizing infecting someone with HIV:

We must also decriminalize HIV transmission. In 2018, 26 states still had laws on the books criminalizing HIV exposure. These laws are completely at odds with the scientific advances of the last two decades, which have dramatically improved treatment for HIV and eliminated the likelihood of transmission in individuals who adhere to treatment and have suppressed the virus. These laws contribute to greater stigmatization and discrimination and further discourage people from getting tested and treated. As president, I will work to pass the Repeal Existing Policies that Encourage and Allow Legal HIV Discrimination Act to review federal and state laws and regulations that discriminate against and criminalize people living with HIV.

WATCH:

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says Americans should have their hard-earned tax dollars go to pay for prison inmates to go through transgender surgery Warren says the locked-up criminals are “entitled” to it pic.twitter.com/Q5Fm12iXnA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

During the far-left town hall event, Warren attacked men of faith, suggesting that no one would ever be interested in men who believe in God and who do not support gay marriage.

Morgan Cox, Chair of the Human Rights Campaign’s Board of Directors, asked Warren, “Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail and you’re approached—” Warren interrupted, “I have been.” Cox finished, “You have been, yes. And a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’ What is your response?”

Warren responded with a sexist remark, saying: “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that. And I’m gonna say, ‘Then just marry one woman.’”

“I’m cool with that,” Warren continued. “Assuming you can find one.”

“The hatefulness, frankly, always really shocked me,” Warren continued in her attacks on people of faith. “Especially for people of faith because I think the foundation is the worth of every single human being. And I get people may make decisions for themselves that are different than the decisions other people make, but by golly, those are decisions about you; they are not decisions that tell other people what they can and cannot do.”