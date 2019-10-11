Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Sanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Mass.) received loud applause at a CNN town hall event Thursday night with a quip about opponents of gay marriage who say that marriage is “between one man and one woman.”

In an exchange with an official with the Human Rights Coalition over what she would say to a supporter who said they were “old fashioned” and were against gay marriage, Warren responded with a joke that quickly took fire on Twitter.

“Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail … and a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman,’ what is your response?” Morgan Cox, chairman of HRC’s board of directors, asked Warren.

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren began, to laughter. “And I’m gonna say, ‘then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that.”

After waiting for initial applause to die down, Warren interjected again: “Assuming you can find one.”

The second remark, which was met with surprised laughter from the audience and town hall moderator Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoCNN’s Chris Cuomo apologizes after response to Kamala Harris at LGBTQ town hall Fox rejects Biden request to not run Trump campaign ad CNN refuses to run Biden-Ukraine ad by Trump campaign MORE, quickly took off on social media and was retweeted by prominent LGBTQ accounts including that of Megan Rapinoe, captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT).

Warren has remained a top-tier candidate for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination in recent weeks, surging ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns 2020 Presidential Candidates Sanders support ticks up among college students following heart attack MORE (I-Vt.) in some polling and challenging former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE (D) for the status of frontrunner.

Her campaign announced the second-largest fundraising haul of the 2020 Democrats following the most recent filing deadline, trailing Sanders but leading Biden by nearly $10 million.