President Donald Trump, as per usual, was completely in his element during a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night, revving up the crowd and brutally criticizing his opponents.

One of the biggest applause lines of the night targeted presidential hopeful Joe Biden, who’s been the Democrats’ frontrunner. President Trump went after shady Ukraine dealings within the Biden family and mocked the former vice president for success in only one area: knowing how to “kiss Barack Obama’s a**.”

“Where is Hunter?” Trump said, referencing Biden’s son. “Hunter, you know nothing about energy, you know nothing about anything, frankly. Hunter, you’re a loser. Why did you get $1.5 billion, Hunter?”

As noted by NPR, Biden began making trips to Ukraine in the spring of 2014, when Hunter took a position on the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest private gas company — thereby earning a reported $50,000 a month, as referenced by Trump on Thursday.

“The question of a possible conflict of interest — with Hunter Biden profiting in a country where his father was actively working with the government — was raised publicly at the time,” NPR reported. Moreover, in March 2016, “Biden made one of his many trips to Ukraine and told the country’s leaders that they had to get rid of the prosecutor” probing corruption “if they wanted $1 billion in U.S. aid.”

Additionally, Biden openly bragged last year at the Council on Foreign Relations about wielding his influence to force the prosecutor out. “I said, ‘You’re not getting the [$1 billion]. I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b****. He got fired,” he boasted.

At the rally Thursday, the president continued with the criticism: “And your father (Biden) was never considered smart. He was never considered a good senator. He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s a**,” Trump said to roaring applause.

The energetic 73-year-old also took a swipe at embattled far-left Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar.

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota?” Trump asked the Minnesota crowd, as noted by The New York Daily News. “She is a disgrace to our country and she is one of the big reasons I am going to win.”

“For many years leaders in Washington brought large numbers of refugees to your state from Somalia without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers,” Trump continued. “You should be able to decide what is best for your own cities and for your own neighborhoods.”

Trump has feuded with Omar and three other radical freshman congresswoman dubbed “The Squad” in the past. In July, for example, Trump defended House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) against attacks from the representatives, namely Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“I’ll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do, she is not a racist. OK? She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace,” Trump told reporters, according to CNN.

Ocasio-Cortez “should not be doing what she’s doing,” the president said, noting that AOC was being “very disrespectful to somebody that’s been there a long time.”

“I don’t think that Nancy can let that go on. A group of people that came … I don’t know where they came from,” Trump added.