President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE is set to hold a campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., on Friday evening.

The rally comes as Louisiana republicans aim to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) ahead of a Saturday all-party primary election.

Trump will stump for two republicans, Rep. Ralph Abraham (R) and businessman Eddie Rispone.

If Edwards takes more than 50 percent of the vote, he would win the race outright; if not, he would face either Abraham or Rispone in a Nov. 16 runoff.

The president is scheduled to begin speaking at 8 p.m. EDT.

Watch live in the video above.