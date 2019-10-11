President Trump says the nation of Mexico is helping the United States more to stop illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border than elected Democrats.

During a rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday night, Trump slammed Democrats for failing to work with his administration to stop illegal immigration, and he thanked Mexico for its cooperation and putting troops on the Mexican side of the border.

Trump said:

On issue after issue, Democrats have put the needs of foreign citizens ahead of our own citizens. We protect borders of other countries, but we don’t protect our own borders. But I want to thank Mexico … 27,000 Mexican soldiers are on our border and you see the numbers, they plummeted … all because the Democrats wouldn’t approve simple changes to what we call the loopholes.

“So Mexico has helped us more at our border than the Democrats,” Trump said. “Honestly, they’re terrible.”

Trump said it is no wonder that foreign nationals flood the nation’s border when every leading 2020 Democrat — including Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — has promised to provide free, taxpayer-funded healthcare to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens, a program that would cost anywhere between $23 to $66 billion every year.

Trump said”

And then you wonder why they come to America. Why wouldn’t they come? Free healthcare, free education, free everything … the Democrat vision of America is to rob American taxpayers to fund socialism for the entire world. If you don’t want Democrats to raid your healthcare, steal your money, overcrowd your schools, and overwhelm your communities, then you have only one choice, you have to go out tomorrow, vote Republican. Get John Bel Edwards the hell out of office.

As Breitbart News has reported, Trump has negotiated deals with Mexico to increase border controls on the Mexican side of the border to stop illegal aliens from crossing into the U.S. The most notable is Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that ends the process by which border crossers are released into the interior of the country and instead returned to Mexico, preventing mass asylum fraud.

