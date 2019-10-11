Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) enthusiastically applauded a nine-year-old biological girl who identifies as a “transgender American” during CNN’s LGBT-focused town hall on Thursday night.

“My name’s Jacob, and I’m a nine-year-old transgender American,” the child said, standing next to her smiling mother.

“All right, Jacob,” Warren gushed, loudly applauding the child’s declaration of transgenderism. The CNN audience also erupted in applause.

Jacob asked Warren what she’d do in her first week as president to make transgender kids “feel safer in schools” and what “schools need to do better so I don’t have to worry about anything but my homework.”

“Oh, I like that question, Jacob! Let me start by saying I want to have a secretary of education that who both believes in public education and believes in the value of every one of our kids and is willing to enforce our civil rights laws,” the presidential hopeful responded, as reported by The Washington Examiner. “We’ve had some secretaries of education who’ve been better, and we’ve had one that’s been a whole lot worse. Her name is Betsy DeVos. So, when I’m president, she’ll be gone.”

Warren then added that she wanted the child to help her pick the right person.

“I want to make sure that the person I think is the right secretary of education meets you and and hears your story, and then I want you to tell me if you think that’s the right person and then we’ll make the deal,” she said.

Jacob was the second transgender child included in the town hall event.

Politicos online voiced outrage over CNN’s actions.

“‘Hi, my name is Jacob, and I’m a 9-year-old transgender American…’ The CNN producers who chose to exploit this child on national television are some truly sick monsters,” The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles said.

“Hey! Hi. This mother is abusing her daughter, and Elizabeth Warren & CNN are applauding it,” posted Blaze TV’s Allie Beth Stuckey.

Being Libertarian cofounder Eric July succinctly reacted: “Bro. I’m logging off for the night.”

During the same town hall event, Elizabeth Warren flip-flopped from a pervious stance and said criminals in prison are “entitled” to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery.

The Democrat said she regretted her past position on the matter: “It was a bad answer [at the time]. I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need and that includes people who are transgender who, um, it is time for them to have [transgender] surgery. I just think that’s important,” she said, as reported by The Daily Wire.

In Warren’s “Plan For LGBTQ+ Rights And Equality” released Thursday, the Democrat vows that she’ll “direct the Bureau of Prisons to end the Trump Administration’s dangerous policy of imprisoning transgender people in facilities based on their sex assigned at birth.”

Her stance would result in female inmates being housed in facilities with biological males who identify as females.

She also tackles prostitution, announcing her openness to decriminalizing so-called “sex work.”

“I am also open to decriminalizing sex work. Sex workers, like all workers, deserve autonomy and are particularly vulnerable to physical and financial abuse and hardship,” the plan states.

WATCH:

