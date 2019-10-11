The whistleblower at the center of the House impeachment inquiry wants to testify to testify in writing instead of in person, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Lawyers for the whistleblower have made the request, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

People close to the situation told the Journal that the House and Senate intelligence committees haven’t responded yet to the request.

The Hill has reached out to spokespeople for the House and Senate intelligence committees for comment.

It’s highly unusual for witnesses to testify in writing.

A former congressional intelligence official told the Journal that he has no recollection of a precedent like this ever being set, but that there has never been as high-profile a whistleblower report at this one.

The whistleblower reported on a July 25 phone call between President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE and Ukraine’s president during which Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE.

The report alleges that Trump sought to use the power of his office to hurt a political rival, and that officials in the administration, believing the call had gone over the line, sought to cover it up.

Trump has denied any wrong-doing, saying as recently as Thursday at a rally in Minneapolis that there was nothing wrong with his call and that Democrats are trying to unseat a duly-elected president they cannot beat at the polls.

But Trump’s actions have been widely condemned by Democrats and some Republicans have also criticized the communications with Ukraine, though they have argued it does not meet the threshold for impeachment.

Trump has criticized the whistleblower, and the individual’s lawyers have sought to protect his identify.

The Wall Street Journal reported that if the testimony were to be heard in person, it would likely be held in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). While Capitol Hill does have these rooms, the logistics would still need to be figured out due to the high volume that the halls of Congress receive.

An individual close to the situation told the news outlet that a possible alternative could be to use a SCIF at an executive branch agency.

While it’s uncertain if the whistleblower’s request will be granted, the impeachment inquiry has continued to roll along this week.

Thursday, House committees reportedly subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryTrump says Gowdy can’t join his legal team ‘for a couple months’ Overnight Energy: Dems subpoena Perry in impeachment inquiry | EPA to overhaul rules on lead contamination tests | Commerce staff wrote statement rebuking weather service for contradicting Trump Making sense of the key players in the Trump-Ukraine controversy MORE for Oct. 18 documents regarding his communications with Trump and other State Department officials.