America’s founders had the wisdom to guarantee freedom of religion by separating the church from the government. They knew that one would inevitably become the master – and the other its servant.

Government and religion are both filled with controlling spirits that seek to control other people. They are not alone in this dark desire, either. Within the last generation, Big Tech has rushed to join the “we know what’s best for you – and by god you’re going to have it” elitists!

Big media have had this role for generations. Their job was never to really report the news so much as it was to tell you what to think about was happening in the world. They did this admirably for a long time. It was easy: they had the television transmitters.

Today Big Tech owns the transmitters of the digital age. This has made them ripe for a partnership with the old media gatekeepers of the radio and TV era, who seek to prop up their failing franchise.

All of this big corporate kumbaya is simply designed to insure that only “trusted” sources are allowed to report the news. Or rather, what to think about the news.

Google biases its search algorithms toward their own leftist view of how the world “should be,” as opposed to how it really is. Thus your choices are limited.

YouTube pretends to be a “platform” but constantly exercises editorial control by removing videos that don’t fit it’s view of the world (terms of service).

Facebook and Twitter are notorious for exercising editorial control against political conservatives, but when liability arises they are quick to assure the government that they are simply a humble platform upon which others publish their own thoughts and ramblings.

Big government put in place tax and other incentives to allow small tech to grow into Big Tech. Small tech usually means many competitors. Big Tech has been permitted to crush small tech through the entirely dishonest promotion of “free” services.

But are “free” services really free? They are selling intimate details of your life to advertisers, AI researchers and government agencies and making a fortune doing it. But that’s not enough: They want to control your thoughts, too. And they are.

Microsoft has embedded “NewsGuard” into its mobile browser. Newsguard’s job is to give you a green light for viewing the news Microsoft agrees with, and a red light to steer you away from views that conflict with Big Tech’s view of humanity’s future.

Is this something new? Hardly. It is simply a continuation of the war that began in the Garden of Eden, even the promise is the same: “Believe my lies, and you will become like God!”

You won’t, though. But by then it will be too late.

What if the Creator returned to conduct some Reconnaissance? How would he introduce himself today?