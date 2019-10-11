The Wisconsin Badgers are going to rock Michigan State this weekend.

My squad enters the game Saturday at a perfect 5-0. We’ve steamrolled our opponents so far this season, and that’s not changing tomorrow.

Michigan State is a damn good team. Listen up, folks. I respect the Spartans. I respect what they do on the field. They play big boy football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MSU lines up against their opponents and tries to brutalize them. I respect them for that. That’s the kind of football I thrive on, and it’s the Big 10 at its best.

However, you know what team plays that style of football much better than the Spartans? The Wisconsin Badgers.

Jonathan Taylor, Jack Coan, Quintez Cephus, our defense, and Paul Chryst are going to scheme, game plan, and dominate on Saturday.

We’re going to make the Spartans wish they’re anywhere else other than Camp Randall. Anywhere else on the planet.

The Badgers are going to light up MSU like it’s Baghdad circa March 2003. See you soon, Michigan State! We all know the outcome, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold. Tune in at 3:30 on BTN.

Now, hit the music!