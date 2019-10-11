Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban has never held back from speaking publicly about politics and international relations, but even Cuban is suddenly silent where it concerns China.

Any time a microphone and TV camera are present, Cuban is ready to hold court and sally forth into political waters to make pronouncements about nearly everything. But on China, Cuban has suddenly lost his voice.

Cuban has been mysteriously silent during this flap over the NBA’s slavish support of the oppressive Chinese government. Indeed, even when quizzed directly on the topic by the Washington Times, Cuban would not offer one of his famous, long-winded opinions.

The paper sent Cuban an email asking his opinion on the China flap, but Cuban waived off saying only, “‘ll refer you to Adam silvers [sic] comments.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement this week scolding critics of the communist nation and added, “we have seen how basketball can be an important form of people-to-people exchange that deepens ties between the United States and China.”

It may seem shocking that Mark Cuban would have no opinion on something in the news. He seems to think he knows something about everything else.

Cuban is sure he has the answer on how to gut the Second Amendment.

Cuban thinks he knows when President Donald Trump should be listened to and when he should not.

Cuban is sure he has the solutions for the U.S. economy.

Cuban thinks he knows how to re-write the U.S. Constitution to make health care a “right.”

Cuban even thinks he is the answer to the country itself and has said that he thinks he would make a great president of the United States. He has also said that he could beat Trump in 2020.

But on China’s massive human rights abuses, suddenly Mark Cuban has nothing to say.

