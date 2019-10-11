Lawyers for the whistleblower who helped launch the impeachment into President Donald Trump want their client to submit written testimony to Congress rather than appearing in person out of fears his identity could be leaked, endangering his personal safety.

The House and Senate Intelligence Committees have not yet responded to the request, sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

In late September, The New York Times reported the White House had learned that a CIA officer had registered allegations about Trump’s actions during a telephone call with Ukraine, even before the officer’s complaint was going through processes to protect him.

Earlier this week, House committees subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry for documents concerning his interactions with Trump and the State Department, in hopes of obtaining information from Perry about a Ukrainian state-owned energy firm, and if he played any role in conveying Trump’s wishes to the president of Ukraine.

According to the whistleblower’s complaint, several U.S. officials had said they were concerned Trump tried to use his office to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Early Friday, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrived on Capitol Hill to be deposed in the impeachment inquiry, even though Trump insists his administration will not cooperate in the growing investigation.