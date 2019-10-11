The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) on Friday praised President Donald Trump for condemning Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s “long, continuing record of vicious anti-Semitic, Israelophobic, pro-terrorist and anti-American statements” at his Thursday rally in her Minneapolis district.

“It is gratifying to have a president who stands up and denounces Congresswoman Ilhan’s horrendous record of promoting hatred against Jews, Israel, and America,” ZOA President Morton Klein and Chairman Mark Levenson said in a statement.

“Thank you, President Trump, for inveighing against how Omar urged compassion for ISIS terrorists, how Omar belittled Americans who fear al-Qaida and Hezbollah, and Omar’s cavalier, dismissive attitude towards the Americans murdered by al-Qaida on 9/11,” they said.

At his rally before nearly 20,000 supporters at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis Thursday, Trump slammed the first-term Omar as “an America-hating socialist.

“She minimized the Sept. 11 attack on our homeland, where 3,000 people died, saying: ‘Some people did something.’ Big deal,’ pleaded for compassion for ISIS recruits right here in Minnesota.

“Omar laughed that Americans speak of al-Qaida,” the president continued. “You remember that tape? Speak of al-Qaida.

“But when we say something about the United States, you just don’t say ‘America’ with any intensity. Remember that?” Trump said.

“Representative Omar has a history of launching virulent anti-Semitic screeds, whether you like it or not. She’s said the U.S. support for Israel is ‘all about the Benjamins.’

“She said that pro-Israel lawmakers have an allegiance to a foreign country,” the president continued. “Omar wrote that Israel has hypnotized the world: ‘May Allah awaken the people and help them to see the evil doings of Israel and the United States.’

“She is a disgrace to our country,” Trump said.

Klein and Levenson noted that President Trump had called for Omar’s resignation in February after making anti-Semitic statements — and said that “our wonderful activists have repeatedly urged congressional Democratic leadership to remove Omar from her powerful position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Klein also demanded Omar’s removal from her House committees when he testified in April before the House Judiciary Committee on white nationalism and hate speech.

“It’s long past time for this to be done,” the ZOA statement said.