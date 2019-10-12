(EPOCH TIMES) Attorney General William Barr raised concerns about the increasing secularism in society in his recent speech on Oct. 11, speaking on how it has contributed to a number of social issues plaguing communities across the nation.

Barr, who delivered his remarks to students at the Notre Dame law school, drew attention to the comprehensive effort to drive away religion and traditional moral systems in society and to push secularism in their stead.

“We see the growing ascendancy of secularism and the doctrine of moral relativism,” Barr said.

