Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared this week that her “dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet” because of the threat of climate change, becoming emotional as she delivered the keynote speech to the C40 World Mayors Summit.

What are the details?

“I speak to you not as an elected official or a public figure, but I speak to you as a human being,” the Democratic socialist told her audience. “A woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet, because of what I know about our children’s future.”

Fox News reported that Ocasio-Cortez “went on to decry the impacts of climate change and indicat[ed] that Puerto Ricans died because they lived ‘under colonial rule.'”

“I speak to you as daughter and descendant of colonized peoples who have already begun to suffer,” she said., arguing, “Just two years ago one of the deadliest disasters in the United States struck in the form of Hurricane Maria. The climate change-powered storm killed over 3,000 Puerto Ricans, American citizens — my own grandfather died in the aftermath — all because they were living under colonial rule, which contributed to the dire conditions and lack of recovery.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s voice cracks during speech on climate change



Anything else?

The C40 World Mayors Summit is a “coalition of leading cities, businesses and citizens that rallies around the radical and ambitious climate action our planet needs,” according to its website. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was just named new chair of the organization, and “led a coalition of 94 municipal leaders in a Wednesday agreement to pursue a global Green New Deal,” Market Watch reported.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez — who has aggressively pushed for a domestic Green New Deal in the U.S. since taking office in January — praised the C40 mayors for signing on to an international version of her proposal for aggressively reducing carbon emissions while enforcing social justice initiatives.

“I am inspired by this coalition and the commitments made for a global Green New Deal,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “If we work to join forces globally, we will be able to defeat our greatest threat and realize our greatest opportunity.”