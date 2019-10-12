Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cried on Friday during a climate alarmist speech in Copenhagen at the C40 World Mayors Summit where she claimed that her “dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children’s future.”

Ocasio-Cortez began her alarmist speech by claiming that humanity was at a crossroads of “extinction or opportunity,” adding that there is “no middle road” on climate policy.

“The climate crisis is already here,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “On this note I speak to you not as an elected official or public figure, but I speak to you as a human being – a woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children’s future, and that our actions are responsible for bringing their most dire possibilities into focus. I speak to you as a daughter and descendant of colonized peoples who have already begun to suffer.”

“It is not a coincidence that these disasters get relatively little media coverage, and that even less of the coverage dares to mention climate change,” Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. Media coverage of natural disasters often get significant coverage, with “climate change” being one of the top points parroted by the media.

“It is not a coincidence that the truth is controversial,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “None of this is a coincidence because climate change is not a coincidence or a scientific anomaly. Climate change is a consequence. It is a consequence of our unsustainable way of life.”

Ocasio-Cortez then suggested that capitalism promotes “lawbreaking pursuit of profit” and that capitalism only benefits “the very few,” despite the fact that capitalism has lifted more people out of extreme poverty than any other economic system.

Ocasio-Cortez then admitted that her far-left $93 trillion plan is really about “chang[ing] society” and “winning” in politics, and that the desired outcomes are to fix “injustice” and promote “equality.”

This is similar to what Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief-of-staff Saikat Chakrabarti admitted during an interview.

The Washington Post reports:

Chakrabarti had an unexpected disclosure. “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” he said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” [Sam Ricketts, climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D)] greeted this startling notion with an attentive poker face. “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti continued. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.” [emphasis added]

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech comes a couple of weeks after far-left climate activist Greta Thunberg gave an even more extreme speech while speaking at the United Nations, a speech that was widely condemned, criticized, and mocked by world leaders while simultaneously championed by most in the media.

“My message is that we’ll be watching you. This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean,” Thunberg began. “Yet, you all come to us young people for hope, how dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering; people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

“How dare you pretend that this can be sold with just business as usual and some technical solutions,” Thunberg continued. “There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you, and if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now, is where we draw the line. The world is waking up, and change is coming whether you like it or not.”

