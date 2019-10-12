Comedian Bill Maher of HBO’s “Real Time” took serious aim at the far-left on his show last night, deriding the extremism as “bulls***” while denouncing the candidacies of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Speaking with radio shock jock Howard Stern, Maher said, ” … [Y]ou and I are the last sane people because we’re liberals but we don’t go for all the bulls*** on the far-left.”‘

As reported by Fox News, Maher also said that Warren and Sanders were too “far-left” to win 2020 and proposed running Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) as a possible “dark horse” candidate due to former Vice President Joe Biden’s current troubles. He made his point during a one-on-one interview with the candidate.

“Obviously this is a fight between two wings of the party, which is almost every election. There is a center in the Democrat, a center-left wing. You’re plenty liberal. You’re plenty progressive,” Maher told Klobuchar. “And then there is a far-left which I think would be represented by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.”

Playing it diplomatically, Klobuchar only pushed her moderate-left platform while criticizing their far-left agenda.

“I want to win big and if someone is looking to kick one hundred forty nine million Americans off their current health insurance in four years then I’m not your candidate,” Klobuchar said. “If you want to use a bunch of hardworking people’s money to send rich people’s kids to college for free and I’m not your candidate. And just because people say ideas are bold doesn’t mean they’re bold. They may be bad.”

Maher later said Klobuchar would have a slight advantage as a woman.

“I’m saying it’s a lot easier to be on the center side of things, as Obama was, if you are not a white man,” Maher said. “If you’re a white straight man.”

“I want to make clear and I am excited to be one of several women in this race. But I’m not just running on that,” she responded.

“I think your moment is to come,” Maher said.

If Klobuchar were to actually become a “dark horse” candidate, she would surely face a serious challenge to her reputation. Earlier this year, as rumors of Klobucar’s 2020 announcement loomed, the Huffington Post released a scathing report in which former staff members said the Minnesota senator was prone to “bursts of cruelty.” She also reportedly has the highest turnover rate of staff in the Senate.

“Several former staffers reportedly told the Huffington Post that Klobuchar is prone to ‘bursts of cruelty’ and to sending strings of abusive and belittling emails to staff in the middle of the night,” reported The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti. “Others said that Klobuchar ‘tasked them or their co-workers with performing personal errands, such as making her personal appointments, washing dishes at her home or picking up her dry cleaning’ — duties senate staff members are prohibited from doing.”

Klobuchar has denied all accusations of cruelty.

“Senator Klobuchar loves her staff ― they are the reason she has gotten to where she is today,” a Klobuchar spokesperson told the Huffington Post. “She has many staff who have been with her for years ― including her Chief of Staff and her State Director, who have worked for her for 5 and 7 years respectively ― and many who have gone on to do amazing things, from working in the Obama Administration (over 20 of them) to running for office to even serving as the Agriculture Commissioner for Minnesota. She is proud of them and the work they have done for Minnesota.”