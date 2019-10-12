On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks predicted that impeachment will continue through South Carolina’s primary and possibly through California’s primary.

Brooks predicted that impeachment will overshadow the campaign “in the extreme. I mean, we’re barely talking about the campaign in the last few weeks. And this impeachment’s going to go on through New Hampshire and Iowa and South Carolina and maybe California. So, it’s going to overshadow the campaign.”

