California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed more than a dozen firearm-related bills into law Friday, including one that expands the state’s existing red flag law.

One law allows Californians to purchase just one long gun per month starting in July 2021. Another mandates that ammunitions dealers at firearm shows follow the same regulations as licensed firearm dealers.

But one law in particular is being hailed as one of the most strict gun seizure laws in the nation.

The law will allow co-workers, employers, and teachers to seek a “red flag” firearm restraining order against anyone they believe is a threat to themselves or others that asks a judge to temporarily take away someone’s firearms, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Previously, only law enforcement or immediate family members could seek such an order.

Newsom also signed a companion bill that allows the restraining orders to remain in place for one to five years, the Associated Press reported. The same bill allows a judge to also issue a search warrant at the same time the restraining order is issued.

The bill is so extreme that the American Civil Liberties Union is speaking out against it.

From Fox News:

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) opposed the bill, saying it “poses a significant threat to civil liberties” because a restraining order can be sought before a gun owner has an opportunity to dispute the request. Additionally, those making a request under the new law may “lack the relationship or skills required to make an appropriate assessment,” the ACLU said.

Other Second Amendment advocacy organizations, including the National Rifle Association and California Rifle and Pistol Association, vehemently opposed the law.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.