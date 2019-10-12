(ENTREPRENEUR) The top three fast food franchises for yearly U.S. sales, according to the 2018 QSR Magazine Report, which breaks down sales numbers from the previous year, were McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway. Here’s how the numbers shook out:

McDonald’s — 14,036 units, $37,480,670,000 in sales, or $2,670,320 in sales per unit.

Starbucks — 13,930 units, $13,167,610,000 in sales, or $945,270 in sales per unit.

Subway — 25,908 units, $10,800,000,000 in sales, or $416,860 in sales per unit.

Now, if you were starting your own business, you’d be pretty happy with any of those numbers. The worst of them, Subway, is reeling in nearly $11 billion in sales each year.

