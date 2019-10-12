The commander of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces reportedly told an American diplomat on Thursday that the United States is “leaving us to be slaughtered,” days after President TrumpDonald John TrumpFederal prosecutors investigating Giuliani: report House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman and top Republican to introduce sanctions bill against Turkey Trump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry MORE withdrew troops from northern Syria.

CNN reported Saturday that Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi told William Roebuck, deputy special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, “You have given up on us. You are leaving us to be slaughtered.”

Kobani is the head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who have been vital allies to the U.S. in the war on terror and fight against ISIS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are not willing to protect the people, but you do not want another force to come and protect us,” Kobani told the U.S. envoy, according to CNN, which obtained an internal readout of the meeting.

“You have sold us. This is immoral,” he added.

Kobani’s comments follow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan‘s announcement Wednesday that he was launching a military offensive into Syria against the SDF, a group he views as an enemy.

Trump announced at the beginning of the week that he was removing U.S. troops from the northeastern border of Syria, ahead of Turkey’s planned military incursion.

The move was met with heavy bipartisan blowback, with Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamHouse Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman and top Republican to introduce sanctions bill against Turkey US troops in Syria come under Turkish artillery fire Trump to meet Italian president at White House next week MORE (R-S.C.) saying it could be the biggest mistake of Trump’s presidency.

Despite Kobani’s comments, Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Pentagon insists US hasn’t abandoned Kurds | Trump expands sanctions authority against Turkey | Ex-Ukraine ambassador says Trump pushed for her ouster Defense secretary insists US has not abandoned Kurds Trump expands his authority to sanction Turkey amid Syria offensive MORE insisted that the U.S. has not abandoned the SDF.

“To be clear, we are not abandoning our Kurdish partner forces and U.S. troops remain with them in other parts of Syria,” Esper told reporters Friday at the Pentagon.

“We oppose and are greatly disappointed by Turkey’s decision to launch a unilateral military incursion into northern Syria,” Esper added.