(The Age) A Melbourne City councillor has proposed a motion that the council write to all the Catholic churches in the city, asking if they will abide by Victoria’s new mandatory reporting law.

The motion, put forward by Nic Frances Gilley, will be voted on by the council on Tuesday.

If the churches refuse to confirm they will follow the new laws, the councillor says the council should consider putting up signs in front of the churches, warning that the safety of children cannot be guaranteed.

