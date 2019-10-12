Fox News issued a strong response after former reporter Carl Cameron blasted the network’s opinion programming as the “stuff of third world nations.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” on Friday to react to the departure of longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, Cameron praised Smith as someone viewers could “reliably count on” while lamenting what he viewed as the decline of the network’s news division in favor of opinion programming.

“It’s a big loss for Fox News Channel,” Cameron said of Smith’s departure, “and it says something about the way in which the cable channel has been for years shrinking the news department and building its right-wing entertainment hosts because that gets ratings, and ratings get revenue, and that’s how they make money. It’s a real sad day for people who watch Fox News and want accurate information because Shep was somebody who you could reliably count on.”

Cameron wondered if the rotating hosts who will take over the slot will “tell the truth” or engage in “coddling the president and his allies.” (RELATED: Liberal Media Figures Are Full Of Praise For Shepard Smith)

“The reality is that without Shep’s show, Fox News’ 24-hour news wheel is down to really the Bret Baier show, because Chris Wallace is actually on a broadcast channel,” Cameron said. “Most of the rest is predominantly talk, it’s predominantly supportive of a president who is violating all kinds of American values, laws, rules, precedents, etc. And the American people need to hear that so they can make good judgments. Otherwise, it’s just propaganda, and that’s the stuff of third-world nations, not the one that prides itself as a leader of all nations.”

In a pair of statements to Mediaite, Fox News responded to Cameron’s commentary, defending its news division as well as adding a reminder for the ex-Fox News reporter himself.

Tell that to Jennifer Griffin whose report just went viral this week. Or Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, Bill Hemmer, Martha MacCallum, or Catherine Herridge who have all done outstanding journalism. Carl Cameron left the network because he was no longer able to show up to work each day – he has a very short memory for our endless compassion, patience, and graciousness in dealing with his multitude of personal struggles.