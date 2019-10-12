Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardKrystal Ball defends praise of Yang: I am not ‘a Russian plant’ Gabbard backs Sanders proposal to ban advertisements during primary debates Tulsi Gabbard rips Trump’s Syria decision: ‘Kurds are now paying the price’ MORE (D-Hawaii) slammed The New York Times’ feature of her Saturday afternoon.

The Democratic presidential candidate tweeted “As if to prove my point, NYT just published a “greatest hits” smear piece.”

“All your favorite hits in one article! These are the folks who will be acting as the “neutral” questioners/moderators of Tuesday’s debate lol,” Gabbard continued.

As if to prove my point, NYT just published a “greatest hits” smear piece. All your favorite hits in one article! These are the folks who will be acting as the “neutral” questioners/moderators of Tuesday’s debate lol — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 12, 2019

The Times’ article is titled “What, Exactly, Is Tulsi Gabbard Up To?” with the sub head reading “As she injects chaos into the 2020 Democratic primary by accusing her own party of “rigging” the election, an array of alt-right internet stars, white nationalists and Russians have praised her.”

On Friday, Gabbard tweeted that she is “seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig the 2020 primary.”

Tuesday’s debate is hosted by the Times and CNN.

