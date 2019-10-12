President TrumpDonald John TrumpFederal prosecutors investigating Giuliani: report House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman and top Republican to introduce sanctions bill against Turkey Trump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry MORE‘s attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiFederal prosecutors investigating Giuliani: report In marathon testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump Arrested Giuliani associate attended Trump’s invite-only 2016 election night party: report MORE said Saturday that he has not been contacted by federal investigators and received no indication he is under investigation for his work for Trump in Ukraine.

Giuliani maintained in an interview Saturday night with CNN that he had not spoken with investigators representing federal prosecutors, and questioned why the existence of such a probe had been leaked to The New York Times.

“Nothing but leaks, which has to tell you whether they are or are not investigating, it’s a political attack. Otherwise, why leak it?” Giuliani asked. “If it’s an appropriate law enforcement investigation, you try to keep it secret so the subjects aren’t alerted.”

Giuliani’s comments come as President Trump confirmed Saturday evening that Giuliani remains a member of his legal team following the Times report this week revealing that Manhattan-based federal prosecutors are investigating his run-around of a State Department official to persuade Ukraine’s president to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFederal prosecutors investigating Giuliani: report Trump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry In marathon testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump MORE (D).

Giuliani and Trump’s efforts to spur such an investigation into Biden are now central to an impeachment inquiry opened by House Democrats, with which Giuliani and other White House officials have refused to cooperate.

Two associates of the former New York City mayor involved in his Ukraine efforts were also arrested this week and accused of running a scheme to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to Republican candidates and Trump-aligned groups.